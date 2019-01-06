New ‘Fortnite’ Glider References a ’22 Jump Street’ Meme

Fortnite has a new glider for players to ride into battle with that looks like a folded-up paper airplane, and hidden within that glider is what looks to be a reference to a meme from 22 Jump Street.

Epic Games recently released the Paper Plane glider as part of the Calculator Crew gear that’s seen below, and on its surface, it looks like any old piece of paper a student would doodle on and fold into an airplane. Some equations are mixed in with doodles, but it wasn’t until players got into the game with the item to see the underside of it that they noticed the words “My Name Jeff” on the bottom of a wing.

One player looked at the plane in the game’s replay system and showed the seldom-seen underside of it where a speech bubble is coming out of a doodled person, the meme quoted inside the bubble.

For those not in the know, the meme comes from 22 Jump Street, the sequel to 21 Jump Street. In that movie, actors Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill go undercover once again, this time on a much larger operation, and they have to give themselves fake names at one point. Tatum’s supposed to follow Hill’s lead and did so by saying four words that led to the creation of the meme: “My name is Jeff.”

That scene the glider seems to be referencing can be seen below:

The movie was released years ago, so the so the meme’s a bit dated at this point, but it fits well with the theme of some middle school-style doodles on a paper plane cosmetic. The 22 Jump Street meme was one of many that took off on Vine and elsewhere, so the meme might just be enough to encourage people to buy what’s already a neat glider.

Mind as sharp as her pencil. ✏️ The new Calculator Crew Gear is in the Item Shop! pic.twitter.com/LErLiqxYV3 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 6, 2019

Fortnite’s Pater Plane glider is now available in the in-game shop as part of the Calculator Crew set and can be purchased on its own for 800 V-Bucks.