Fortnite Passes GTA V in Monthly Active Users

According to games and interactive media intelligence company, SuperData, the behemoth that is Fortnite has passed fellow behemoth, Grand Theft Auto V, in monthly active users.

The research company doesn’t provide any more information, but what is there leaves room for some speculation about Fortnite’s player count.

For those that don’t know: GTA V is one of the best-selling games of all time, approaching 100 million copies sold. First released back in 2013, the game has maintained a massive player base thanks to its online component, dubbed GTA Online. It’s currently unclear how many active monthly players the game has, however, given that there’s a near 100 million copies floating around, you have to presume it has a ton.

But apparently Fortnite has more, despite being on the market for not even a year. It’s worth noting though that unlike GTA V, Fortnite is free-to-play, so it naturally has a higher ceiling in regards to player count. But still, there’s a ton of free-to-play games that don’t come anywhere near Rockstar’s open-world crime action game, so free-to-play or not, it’s an impressive achievement for developer Epic Games.

In the same report, SuperData notes that Fortnite’s astronomical take-off into the mainstream and beyond boosted the free-to-play console market by a growth of 359 percent compared to this time last year.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and is in the process of coming to mobile devices. In other recent and related news, Epic Games may be planning to destroy the game’s most popular destination, Tilted Towers, with a meteor this month. Yes you read that right. Further, as of this week it is the most popular game on YouTube, surpassing the second best-selling game of all time: Minecraft.

Meanwhile, Grand Theft Auto V is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC. In its own recent news, the game’s developers Rockstar once again defeated Lindsay Lohan in the court of law, after the celebrity filed a lawsuit for the game using her likeness without written consent. Further, rumors of the series’ next installment have surfaced: claiming a 2022 release date and a return to Vice City.