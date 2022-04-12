Fortnite Update Brings Back Jetpacks, Easter Items, and More

Fortnite developer Epic Games has released a new hotfix for the popular free-to-play battle royale video game today, April 12th. The most recent full update, v20.10, brought with it a battle for The Daily Bugle between the IO and the Resistance, and the new hotfix has moved the battle between the two factions to Condo Canyon following the Resistance’s win at The Daily Bugle. In addition to the new battle area, a couple of different items are now appearing in Fortnite — including the return of Jetpacks.

Thanks to winning at The Daily Bugle, there are now Funding Stations for an Armored Battle Bus and set of Turrets at that location. As with that battle, the new Battle for Condo Canyon includes an appearance from Huntmaster Saber. Interested players can help out the Resistance right now and fight the IO at the location.

https://twitter.com/FortniteGame/status/1513924909486985216

Jetpacks, on the other hand, make a new appearance inside of IO Blimps. Interested players can now find the items hanging on the walls of IO Blimps after zipping up to the airborne vehicles. There’s been a key change to how Jetpacks work since they were last in Fortnite, however, and players can now strafe while hovering and aiming down the sights of a weapon.

Additionally, a couple of seasonal items have been unvaulted for a limited time. Both Egg Launchers and Bouncy Eggs are available in Fortnite, though not in competitive playlists. Egg Launchers fire eggs that deal explosive damage and can be found in chests as well as on the ground while Bouncy Eggs temporarily lower gravity’s effect on the user and restore some shield. Bouncy Eggs are only able to be found on the ground, which makes sense given that it’s only around because of Easter.

As noted above, Fortnite‘s v20.10 hotfix update for battle royale is now available. Fortnite itself is more broadly currently in the midst of Chapter 3 Season 2: Resistance, and is available on most major platforms in its latest form save for the iOS version. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

