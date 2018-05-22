Fortnite Player Banned From PSN For Lying About Dad Working For Sony

Add another thing to the list of stupid things that you can do in order to get banned from an online gaming network for life.

Hamad Jalalie was a Playstation 4 gamer that took part in sessions of Epic Games‘ Fortnite. Apparently during one session, he was rubbing someone the wrong way when he ended up getting a message from someone accusing him of hacking.

The two argued back and forth for a little while but when the mystery player ended up threatening to report Jalalie to Epic Games, he responded, “bahahahahaha my dad works at Sony he will get us banned.”

In case you’ve forgotten, this used to be a meme over on the Xbox 360 front years ago in which someone made the message “My dad works for Microsoft he will get u banned.” But little did Jalalie realize just how much of an impact this joke would make.

It turns out making such a comment on the PlayStation Network actually goes against its code of conduct. Shortly after making the threat, Jalalie received the following email indicating that his account was permanently banned:

“We are writing to inform you that your account has been permanently banned. We have made this decision based on your online activity in the message.

Pretending to be, or by association able to influence, an employee of Sony, its affiliates or 3rd party partners is against our code of conduct. You will no longer be able to access online multiplayer, PlayStation Store and other network features. Your account will not be reinvested at any point. We take the decision to ban an account very seriously, and we only do so after one of our moderators has carefully analyzed the situation. PlayStation Support, therefore, can not overturn this moderation decision.

Yours sincerely,

SIEE Moderation

Sony Interactive Entertainment”

As a result, Jalalie can no longer access Fortnite or any sort of PlayStation Network features. And it appears he can’t appeal the decision in any form. Next time, Hamad, maybe leave the employment jokes off the table and settle it in the game…?

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

