Fortnite Player Recreated ‘The Walking Dead’ Intro Using Replay

The Replay feature recently added to the world of Fortnite is definitely showing off its value. Many players are getting creative with their uses of the latest addition to the game, even recreating popular TV shows (like The Office one we shared earlier this week).

This latest feature for players to use has tons of uses including capturing a particularly badass play, catching cheaters read handed, even gathering evidence to support those in-game Comet theories! But if you’re like us and like the hit AMC show The Walking Dead, then this latest usage of Replay will be right up your alley!

With the filter effect, the dramatic music, and the expertly executed camera angles … this is just one of the many testaments to how cool this particular community can be! Honestly, I can’t even seem to get a half decent shot of a simple kill, yet other players are coming up with these amazing recreations. I might not ever be able to do it myself, but I am more than OK living vicariously through these awesome contributions.

The community surrounding the online title is incredibly cohesive, even planning their own version of events in between Epic Games announcements. The popularity has become so widespread that we even went deep into what makes Fortnite such a force to be reckoned with, which you can see here! Feel free to leave your feedback as well on your own theories of why it blew up as largely as it did.

Interested in checking out the neat new Replay feature? Here’s what you need to know:

Replay System Features:

Camera Modes

Third Person Follows and orbits around the selected player. 3 different follow modes: Off, Auto, Lazy.

Drone Follow Drone style camera that always keeps the selected player in frame.

Drone Attach Drone style camera that is loosely attached to the selected player.

Drone Free Drone style camera that is free to fly around the island.

Gameplay This camera shows what the selected player saw during gameplay.



Cinematic Settings

Auto Exposure Exposure

Aperture

Focal Length

Auto Focus Focus Distance



Visualizations

Name Plates

Player Outlines

Replay Region

Damage Effects

