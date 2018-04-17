Fortnite: Player Uses Game to Ask Girlfriend to Prom

We’ve heard some interesting things about the wildly popular battle royale game Fortnite since it launched, including playing through an active tornado and … erm, dick bullets. But now to break up the weird, we move into slightly sweet as one player used the gaming experience to ask his girlfriend to prom.

The asker asked the askee in question during a match together and Redditor NavyPython recorded it all to slap on Reddit. For those unaware about how Fortnite runs, the battle royale title offers a unique building mechanic not seen in its major competitor: PUBG. The hopeful boyfriend got a little creative with the building mechanics, using them to spell out “PROM?” is large letters beneath wooden planks. Thanks to the handy replay feature recently added, it was all recorded for our viewing pleasure:

When one commentor asked if he managed to pull this off on his first try, Navy responded, “nope, took about 15 tries of landing at Wailing and Moisty.” Of course there were the other comments joking that she must have said no, “Did you see where he lands? Ew,” and pretty much it’s Reddit being Reddit.

Creative prom proposals are nothing new, but this one was pretty impressive. I have a hard time building a simple wall and I even managed to fudge up the port-a-fort that literally builds the fort for you. Trying to spell out an actual phrase in-game? Never going to happy for me. But, I’ll live vicariously through this young couple, because that was pretty darn cute!

Fortnite Battle Royale is free to play on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS. The game will eventually be making its way onto the Android platform, though we still don’t have an exact date as to when that is supposed to happen. With Epic Games planning an ‘epic’ party at this year’s E3, it’s possible they are waiting to open it up for all then. For now, we wish the prom-attending couple happy memories and we’re just going to head on back to Tilted Towers now. Happy gaming!