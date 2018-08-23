‘Fortnite’: Players Can Now Thank the Bus Driver After Fan Petition

Gamers love petitions and Fortnite players are no exception. We wrote about a pretty hilarious fan petition that made the rounds back in July, asking for the chance to thank the bus driver that drops players off into the kill-or-be-killed Battle Royale mode and it looks like Epic Games has finally listened!

The original petition was featured the creator writing, “Since I was just a boy I have always loved jumping out of the battle bus. But all this time I have felt something was missing. And that thing is the ability to thank the driver of the battle bus, he or she is truly a great person and they provide us a great service, I think it is time we can truly appreciate thair (sic) service, don’t you agree?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now if you look in the bottom left hand corner in the chat, you can see that the ability to show off those manners is now fully in effect.

See? The internet can be wholesome sometimes! Pretty much everyone in the comment section was happy to hear the news, so many people really just wanted to share their thanks. After all, driving around a bunch of people in some of those hilarious costumes can’t be an easy job. According to the thread, simply open up your emote menu when in the Battle Bus and the option to say a hearty “thank you” will be there ready to be used!

On one hand, it’s pretty simple and I can’t imagine this was hard to implement, but on the other hand it’s just one of the many ways Epic Games shows that they are listening. This studio has time and time again proven that they are dedicated to their player base and are so quick to make the adjustments in-game that so many ask for.

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS and select Android devices. Happy gaming!