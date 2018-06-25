Fortnite’s Playground LTM Is Coming Soon

Fortnite’s long-awaited Playground Limited Time Mode is finally almost here with the in-game alerts announcing that the game mode is coming soon.

Appearing in the game’s “New Updates” section that informs players of what’s to come in Fortnite Battle Royale, the Playground LTM is at the top of the list. No exact date for its release was shared, but we can expect that it’ll be included in tomorrow’s update with the finer details of the mode outlined alongside the usual patch notes. The image below that alerted everyone to the incoming Playground mode was shared on the game’s subreddit.

“Let your creativity run wild on your own private island!” the description of the Playground LTM says in the in-game announcements.

The game mode gives players free reign to practice their building skills while scrimmaging with friends. That’s at least what the mode was described as in an older State of Development post from Epic Games with the developers saying that players will have all the bells and whistles of Fortnite Battle Royale at hand with some “adjusted settings” that include longer playtime and respawns.

“Battle and build to your heart’s content with an extended period of time to roam around the map as well as increased resource generation,” the initial announcement said. “All treasure chests and ammo crates will be spawned, try droppin’ in different spots and scope out the loot. Friendly fire is on so you can scrimmage with your squad (up to 4 friends per match), but fear not you’ll respawn immediately.”

That announcement was made on May 24, so just barely over one month after players first learned about Playground, it’ll soon be made available. Players have been asking about it for a while now, too with the “Playground when?” question often showing up in one form or another on Reddit and Twitter. Earlier this month, Epic Games responded to some of the questions about the mode’s progress to say that it wasn’t ready yet with “significant necessary back-end improvements” required before it could be released.

Now that it is on its way, the Fortnite seems just as excited as players with an Epic Games team member commenting in the Reddit post with NeuronBasher responding to someone who said they were glad the mode was finally coming.

“Me too! You have no idea how excited we all are to see the crazy amazing things folks do with this mode,” the Epic Games member said. “We’re going to be paying very close attention and learning as much as we can so please make sure to share your thoughts and experiences as you try it out.”

Look for more on the Playground mode, likely with some sort of a trailer, to come from Epic games soon.