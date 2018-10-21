‘Fortnite’ May Soon Be Getting Customizable Gravity Options

It appears that Epic Games may soon add customizable gravity options to Fortnite’s Playground Mode.

News of the potential new feature comes way of FNBR Leaks, who stumbled across the mention of a gravity multiplier in the game’s files. In addition to a reference to a gravity multiplier, there is also references to different sized moons and planets, as well as an asteroid.

It also seems like there will be more customizable Gravity Options for Playground! *Gravity Multiplier*

– Small Planet

– Medium Planet

– Large Planet

– Medium Moon

– Large Moon

– Asteroid (It is unaware on how this system will work.) — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks 🎃 (@FNBRLeaks) October 17, 2018

There’s notably nothing indicating the gravity options will be in the game’s Playground Mode, but it seems unlikely that Epic Games would add such a drastic gameplay change to the competitive battle-royale mode. Playground is where Epic Games seems to be eliminating the restrictions and limitations of the game to encourage player creativity and give players more gameplay freedom, so it makes sense that such a featured would be added.

As always, all unofficial leaks, reports, rumors, etc., should be taken with a grain of salt. While Fortnite‘s game files have leaked many features and changes that eventually came to the game, not every claim that has sourced from it has come to fruition.

Further, even if gravity options are coming to Playground Mode, who knows what the timeline is. The feature could be coming before the end of the season, or perhaps sometimes next year. Unfortunately, all we can do is wait and see.

