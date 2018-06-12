Fortnite: Sony Still Blocking Crossplay Even After Switch Announcement

In one of the worst kept secrets for House Nintendo, the Fortnite port has officially been revealed at E3 2018 with an epic new trailer seen above. The popular battle royale game is easily one of the most accessible titles on the market, both with a full version port to mobile and its cross-platform play. Unfortunately, Sony is still not feeling the whole “play with others” thing – but many were hoping that the Nintendo Switch reveal would prompt them to join up with all platforms. Alas, it was not meant to be.

Need a little help figuring out which platform is compatible with other platforms:

PlayStation 4 PC, Mac, iOS

Xbox One PC, Mac, iOS, and Nintendo Switch



Both the PC camp and Xbox has mentioned they want to work with Sony for this particular game, but Sony has been very clear in the past that they don’t feel cross-platform play is a priority for them “at this time.” With the game arriving on Nintendo Switch, available now, we are still holding out hope that the PlayStation crew will ultimately change their mind.

Fortnite has been smashing records left and right and this Nintendo reveal is only going to continue to build upon that. Maybe with enough pressure from players and the market success, Sony might rethink their stance – at least for Epic Games’ online title. We can dream.

Fortnite is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, and iOS. The game is also expected to arrive on Android devices this Summer, though we don’t have a set release date at this time.

For more about the game, now available on Nintendo’s eShop:

Jump in to be the last one standing in the free 100-player Battle Royale. Build huge forts. Outwit your opponents. Earn your Victory. Squad up together online with friends in the same room or around the world!