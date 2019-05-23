Fortnite May Soon Add Dragons

Is Fortnite adding dragons soon? Some players seem to think so. In the game’s world, Polar Peak is starting to break and fall apart. But what’s more interesting than the fact that Polar Peak is falling apart are the noises coming from beyond the ice. The new cracks in Polar Peak are accompanied by wind and breathing noises that sound straight from a Dragon’s mouth, which has players convinced a dragon is trapped in Polar Peak, and is getting ready to break out.

Wind/sounds are coming from massive new cracks In polar peak! Something trapped Inside trying to break out? pic.twitter.com/nY3OUSJhhp — Happy Power (@HappyPower) May 22, 2019

As you may know, back in Fortnite Season 7, players began to discover large, mysterious eggs in Polar Peak. The type of eggs that certainly looked like they would hatch a dragon or two. However, nothing ever came of the eggs, but when you combine their existence with this new development at Polar Peak, it seems to suggest dragons are only a matter of time. Maybe they will accompany a mid-season event, or come for the start of the Season 10.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, at the moment, all we can do is speculate:

Sounds like the fire dragon trapped in there — Itz_Julian711🤪 (@Itz_Julian711) May 22, 2019

It’s a dragon I bet because there are eggs I bet there will be 2 dragons just like the gliders frost and fire plus there is a big eye in the fortbite picture — Jj_jet Plane (@JjjetPlane3) May 22, 2019

giant frozen Leviathan — IQ Fizzo (@Fizzuo) May 22, 2019

Probably the cube cause there’s a chunk of it in polar peak and we already know it’s in the fortbyte picture — gtafive21savage (@coleton44341450) May 22, 2019

Sounds more like water to me. It could be melting — MiniShoey (@ShoeyMini) May 22, 2019

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, media, and information on the world’s most popular game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.