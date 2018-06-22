Fortnite PS4 Bundle Coming Next Month, New Outfit and Save the World

Update: Save the World Included

Looks like Sony PlayStation Italia couldn’t wait to share the good news about a new PlayStation 4 bundle that comes with not only the wildly popular title, we’re assuming the Save the World mode comes with it given that’s the only part of the game that’s not free, but also some additional V-bucks a new outfit.

“Ready for summer challenges,” asks the Facebook post. “From July 16th PS4 arrives with Fortnite, the videogame phenomenon of the year! In the package there will also be the special costume Royale Bomber and 500 V-Bucks!”

To see the skin up close and personal, below is a 3D Model of the Royal Bomber skin:

Fortnite – Royale Bomber by Skin-Tracker on Sketchfab

We’ve known that Epic Games was bringing some exclusive PlayStation 4 content for a while now, and they’ve released a few in the past, but the Royale Bomber looks to be the latest. Releasing on July 16th, this gives players looking to get a PS4, or maybe even a second one, to enjoy the Save the World mode that is the only part of Fortnite not usually free. This mode came out first and offers a bit of a story for players to enjoy.

We don’t know if there will be any other bundles available, for now it looks to be a simple 500GB PlayStation 4 Slim. Honestly, with Sony being in a bit of hot water over cross-play with both gamers and fellow industry names, this bundle really is coming at the perfect time.

For more about the incredibly underrated Save the World mode:

“The Storm came without warning and 98% of the world’s population vanished … then came the monsters. You and up to four players lead the world’s remaining Heroes in a battle to save survivors and hold back the monster hordes. Explore a large, destructible world where no two games are ever the same. Build huge forts, craft exotic weapons, find loot and level up your Heroes.”

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices. Still no news about that Android release date, but Epic assures us it’s “coming soon.”

