New “Radioactive” ‘Fortnite’ Weapon Leaks

It seems like every week either Fortnite is adding a new weapon or item, or there’s a new leak revealing an item or weapon coming to the game down the line. This time, we have the latter. More specifically, a new grenade has been discovered in the game’s 8.40 files that seems to be an evolution of the Smoke Grenade.

Right now in the game’s files is a mention of a “Radioactive Smoke Grenade.” However, unlike some previous file leaks, there’s not a lot of information on the item, which may suggest it’s not coming anytime soon. It’s also possible Epic Games is using “Radioactive Smoke Grenade” as a placeholder in order to send data miners sniffing the wrong way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

New files got added regarding a new ”Radioactive” SmokeGrenade! We aint got much files about it so we cant know for sure if it will actually be an upcomming item! pic.twitter.com/xyZigDkzW0 — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) April 18, 2019

What’s interesting here is that “Radioactive Smoke Grenade” sounds just like the Stink Bomb. I mean, from a gameplay perspective, what could be different? Maybe this new grenade will block visibility more? So a smoke grenade combined with a stink bomb? I’m not sure. What this also may mean is that the item is being added to coincide with an upcoming in-game event, which suggests we may be seeing some nuclear waste on the island sometime in the future.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, media, and information on the popular battle royale game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. And as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Fortnite.

Thanks, Fortnite Intel.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we look at all the reveals from Star Wars Celebration, talk Disney+, discuss the return of Game of Thrones, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!