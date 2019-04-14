Two New ‘Fortnite’ Items Leak, Shadow Bombs and Drones

Dataminers have discovered not one, but two new items that may be coming to Fortnite sometime in the near-future. One new item is called Shadow Bomb and the other is dubbed Zebulon Drone. Both sound weird, but both could be coming to the popular battle royale game soon.

First up is the Shadow Bomb, which was discovered in the game’s files after update 8.30 on April 10, which was the update that added the new Respawn Vans. What Shadow Bombs are, isn’t clear, but they were discovered in the files apart of a challenge that asks players to to use them in different matches. This seems to suggest they aren’t lethal.

A string connected to challenges hints at a new item named “Shadow Bomb” String:

• Use a Shadow Bomb in different matches — Skin-Tracker (@SkinTrackerCom) April 10, 2019

Audio File For The Leaked Shadow Bomb Item #Fortnite (2/2) pic.twitter.com/Mz47ilQNd7 — Fortnite News (@FNBRHQ) April 10, 2019

As you can see, the sound the item makes is pretty ominous. But what could this be? Well, they could be some new form of Shadow Stones. Or it’s possible they will be a new type of AoE explosive.

Not long after Shadow Bombs were discovered, something called a Zebulon Drone was also unearthed in the files of the same update.

also “start zebulon drone” pic.twitter.com/PEnWKH2KMX — Lucas7yoshi_ // Fortnite Leaks & News (@lucas7yoshi_) April 11, 2019

Unlike Shadow Bombs, there’s no sound file for the Zebulon Drone. Further, it’s unclear if it’s an item or a weapon, and given its peculiar name, it may be for Save the World and not Battle Royale.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. Normally, dataming is a reliable source of information, but not always. Further, it’s impossible to know the timeline on any of these. We may see Shadow Bombs and the Zebulon Drone this month, or we may not see them for a couple of seasons.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, media, and information on the popular battle royale game, click here.

