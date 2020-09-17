Fortnite PS5 Gameplay Footage Released

During today's PlayStation 5 Showcase, Sony gave viewers a glimpse at what Fortnite will look like running on the console. The battle royale game will be a launch title for the PS5, so Fortnite fans that are planning to upgrade their system will be happy to know there won't be any break in their ability to play the game! The trailer that aired during the PS5 Showcase was fairly brief, and did not reveal anything particularly new from the game. However, those that want a glimpse at Fortnite's performance on PS5 can view the trailer in the Tweet below, or in the video at the top of this page.

Your first look at Fortnite gameplay captured in #UE4 on PlayStation 5 👀 Play free on launch day, and carry your progression and purchases with you! pic.twitter.com/QcXvzDOEzp — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 16, 2020

The video aired during today's event shows Fortnite running on Unreal Engine 4. Epic Games confirmed earlier this year that the game will also be available on the Xbox Series X at launch, as well as PS5. Given Fortnite's massive popularity, it only makes sense to see it ready in time for the launch of both next-gen consoles. Of course, Fortnite is a free-to-play game, so those that have yet to try it might be interested in snagging it on launch day to have something extra to play!

This year has been a particularly strong one for Fortnite. The game has seen a number of major updates over the last few months, including August's debut of Chapter 2 Season 4. The game's latest season is focused on the Marvel Universe, adding skins based on some of the company's most popular characters, including Iron Man, Thor, and Groot. Fortnite has seen a number of major pop culture crossovers, but the latest with Marvel takes things a bit further, as the storyline has an in-continuity tie-in comic written by Thor writer Donny Cates.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game will also release on PS5 and Xbox Series X later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What did you think of the Fortnite PS5 trailer? Do you plan on downloading the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!