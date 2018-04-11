Fortnite Random Outfit Option Reportedly Coming Soon

The latest update for Fortnite is now live and comes bearing tons of new content for fans of both Save the World and Battle Royale to enjoy. With the newly implemented replay feature, new heroes, weapons, an upcoming game mode, and pick-a-forts, there’s tons to do within this record-breaking online title. That’s only the tip of the iceberg, too. New cosmetic items and emotes have been datamined in addition to a “random outfit” option coming soon.

Thanks to our pals over at Storm Shield One, they found a new feature that will be coming “soon” within the latest 3.5.0 update. In their datamined findings, new entries were labelled as seen below as “random” with each different type of cosmetic option offered:

So far, this is all unconfirmed so we don’t know exactly when this feature will be coming available. We do know that there are quite a few things that haven’t release yet as part of this update, and with the 50 v 50 mode coming “soon,” we’re assuming that this would drop around the same time.

As far as what else is coming down the pipeline, you can check out all of the new cosmetic items and emotes on the way in our previous coverage here.

The team definitely has a busy day in the office today, huge updates like that don’t usually run without a hitch, but it’s worth it! Though they have changed their update schedule to every other week for performance reasons, it seems to only benefit the players if this is the overhaul they can come to expect! Especially with the Replay feature, which many are already having a phenomenal time with.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, while the mobile version is available for iOS players. The portable title will be making its way onto Android devices as well, though we don’t have an exact date as to when currently. Rest assured, that infamous “soon” was slapped on there.

In the meantime, check out the humongous patch right here to check out what’s new for both Battle Royale and Save the World. You can even see the Port-a-Fort in action, as well as a look at the new cyberpunk-inspired heroes joining the roster. Like we said, it was a pretty sweet update!