Fortnite Fans Can Get Their Raven Skin Right Now

Quote the Raven, nevermore? Oh, no. There’s more than enough Raven to go around, Fortnite fans.

Hot on the heels of dataminers finding this mysterious costume in the hit Epic Games release, the company had been planning to make it available within the except days for players to buy. But, surprise, in a tweet earlier this evening, it confirmed that, in fact, it’s available RIGHT NOW.

“From the depths of the storm he knocks,” the company noted in its tweet. “In the battle now he walks, Breaking down the chamber door, Available now, in the store.” It then noted that not only could you get the costume within the game, but also the matching Feathered Flyer Glider to go along with it. Both items can be purchased in the store now, though prices weren’t disclosed. You can see the tweet and the sweet motion graphic below.

From the depths of the storm he knocks,

In the battle now he walks,

Breaking down the chamber door,

Available now, in the store. New Raven Outfit and Feathered Flyer Glider in the shop now! pic.twitter.com/AOO8lENZYt — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 6, 2018

Prices for the items haven’t been fully disclosed yet, but, as you can see above, some sweet coin should, at the very least, net you the Raven costume, and then the glider. You can always save up to purchase them, or, if you prefer, use a little bit of real world cash to get the job done.

As you can see, the costume looks completely badass, similar to the Phantasm in Batman: Mask of the Phantasm in a way, but with glowing purple eyes and cool gloves to go along with the rest of the outfit. We wouldn’t be surprised if we saw more players using this within the game, particularly with its awesome purple glowing eyes and slick looking gloves. Plus, we’re willing to bet that the glider may have you feeling a bit like Green Goblin to boot. That’s the best of both worlds right there, especially to die-hard fans.

So hop on and check out the Raven for yourself. Nevermore? More like Evermore, you know?

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, Playstation 4 and PC.