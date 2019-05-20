Fortnite Reportedly Adding New Refund Option Very Soon

According to a new leak, an upcoming Fortnite update will added a new refund button for the item shop that will be different to refund options previously featured in the game. More specifically, the new refund button will apparently refund an item within five minutes of purchase and if you didn’t use it in-game yet. In other words, if you have some immediate buyers remorse, you can refund the item, as long as you didn’t give it a good ol’ test run. There’s no word if there will be a limit to the amount of refunds you can use, but presumably not. There’s no way to real game this system, so to put a cap on it would be an odd decision. Of course, there’s also the possibility this won’t actually be implemented into the game.

Some Bug Fixes in 9.10:

– impossible to split healing items while in use

– Cozy Campfire prevents movement

– Health/Shield bar appear in red when you aren’t low in hp

Addition:

– itemshop refund button that refunds an item 5 minutes after you bought IF you didn’t use it in-game. — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) May 20, 2019

Calling this a refund button is a bit of a stretch, it’s more like an accidental purchase button. If you buy a skin but wind up not liking it in-action, you can’t return it. This is more for accidental purchases it seems, because who buys a skin, doesn’t use it, then just returns it?

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, media, and information on the popular battle royale game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, popular Fortnite streamer Tfue is suing FaZe Clan over an “oppresive” contract. As you would expect, the announcement of the lawsuit was followed by a lot of Internet drama.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Fortnite and questionable purchases.