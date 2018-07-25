Fortnite Remote Explosives Are Back

The latest Fortnite patch has arrived bringing with it new weapons, new features, and … birthday cakes?! The first birthday celebration has officially kicked off with a bang and now it’s gotten even better because the temporarily removed remote explosives are back!

The explosives were taken down yesterday when a bug was discovered, though the team reassured fans they were working on a quick fix. This morning, Epic Games took took Twitter to spread the good news that they are back and ‘splodier than ever!

Videos by ComicBook.com

This works perfectly with the newest compact SMG that was recently added and the recent changes made to supply drops:

Compact SMG added. Available in Epic and Legendary variants. 23-24 base damage. Uses Light Ammo. 50 round capacity. Can be found from floor loot, chests, Supply Drops, and Vending Machines.

Slurp Juice now grants 1 health every 0.5 seconds, up to a total of 75. If health is full, shield will be granted instead.

Supply Drop loot rates adjusted. Weapons (drops 1) Assault Rifles to 25% from 14.2%. Explosives to 25% from 28.5%. Compact SMG 14.58%. Sniper Rifles to 14.58% from 28.5%. Heavy Shotgun to 10.42% from 7.1%. Minigun to 10.42% from 14.2%. Removed Hand Cannon, Dual Pistols, and Silenced Pistol. Traps (drops 2) Launch Pad to 44.44% from 9.6%. Cozy Campfire to 33.33% from 7.5%. Bouncer to 22.22% from 15%. Removed Damage Traps. Consumables (drops 2) Shield Potion to 20% from 19.1% Small Shield Potion to 17.50% from 12.7% Med Kit to 13.75% from 6.3% Slurp Juice to 11.25% from 5.11% Clinger to 10% from 6.3% Remote Explosives to 10% from 3.3% Impulse Grenade to 10% from 4% Chug Jug to 7.5% from 2.1% Removed Boogie Bombs, Grenades, Bandages, Stink Bombs, Port-a-Forts, and Bush. Materials (drops 2) Wood to 33% from 47.6%. Stone to 33% from 35.7%. Metal to 33% from 16.6%.



The latest update is now live and ready for players! The birthday challenges are also ready to take on for a chance to unlock exclusive celebratory cosmetic items and earn a little extra XP. It’s been a year and Epic Games is ready to party!

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices. The game is also expected to make it over to Android devices in the near future, though we still don’t have a release date other than “coming soon.”