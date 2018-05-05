WATCH: Fortnite Replay Contest Winner Revealed

Many players have been diving right in when it comes to unique captures with the newly added Replay feature and to honor that creativity, Epic Games decided to hold a new Fortnite contest where the stakes are high! Brand new PC gaming set up high!

Finally, after a slight delay, the top five winners have been announced and Epic Games has revealed the winning Replay footage! Personally, I’m a big fan of number 4 – I’m a sucker for a solid dance-off! Take a look at the ranked 5 for yourself and sound off with YOUR top pick in the comment section below:

Presenting our Top 5 winners for the Replay Royale contest! 🏆 HUGE thank you to all of our content creators. WINNERS + MORE INFO:https://t.co/rdno7hJS5V pic.twitter.com/ukwOsHpwyB — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 4, 2018

The contest began on April 13 and ran until April 26. The winner was originally supposed to be revealed on April 30th but … things got just a little bit too awesome. Below are the prizes that were on the line:

Grand Prize Winner: Alienware Aurora w/ Tobii Eye Tracker 4C + Atomos Ninja Flame + G-Technology Atomos Master Caddy HD (1TB) 30-min Conference Call w/ Epic Video Team Fortnite Swag Bag Alienware Swag Bag 10,000 V-Bucks

Finalists (5): Atomos Ninja Flame + G-Technology Atomos Master Caddy HD (1TB) Alienware Advanced Gaming Keyboard and Mouse + Tobii Eye Tracker 4C Alienware Swag Bag Fortnite Swag Bag 5,000 V-Bucks

Honorable Mentions (10): 5,000 V-Bucks

Runner-ups (74): 2,500 V-Bucks



Judgement Criteria

We will be judging based on three different criteria:

Mastery Did the video display a mastery of the Replay system? Did you utilize the tools of the Replay system (i.e. – exposure, aperture, etc.)? Was your video primarily composed using the Replay system?

Creativity Did your highlights manage to represent the game in a creative or innovative manner?

Fortnite-ness How well did you capture the tone of Fortnite Battle Royale through your highlights video?



Interested in making your own creations? Check out some tips from the devs below:

Replay System Features:

Camera Modes

Third Person Follows and orbits around the selected player. 3 different follow modes: Off, Auto, Lazy.

Drone Follow Drone style camera that always keeps the selected player in frame.

Drone Attach Drone style camera that is loosely attached to the selected player.

Drone Free Drone style camera that is free to fly around the island.

Gameplay This camera shows what the selected player saw during gameplay.



Cinematic Settings

Auto Exposure Exposure

Aperture

Focal Length

Auto Focus Focus Distance



Visualizations