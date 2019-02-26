‘Fortnite’ Revenue Down Nearly 50% Since December

Fortnite has seen some incredible success since the release of the Battle Royale version of the game. That said, while the massively popular title finished 2018 strong, the new year has not been as kind, as it looks like Fortnite revenue is down nearly 50% since December.

According to SuperData Research, Fortnite revenue saw a significant drop month-over-month in January, but continues to do well year-over-year. “Fortnite revenue on all platforms combined declined 48% month-over-month in January, although sales are still up significantly year-over-year,” they said. “This comes after a peak month in December and points to an increasingly lumpy revenue profile heading into 2019.”

SuperData also found that Fortnite isn’t even in the top three revenue earners on PC, with it coming in 5th place, just beating out PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Dungeon Fighter Online held the top spot, with League of Legends coming in 2nd, Fantasy Westward Journey Online II placing 3rd, and Crossfire taking 4th. On console, however, Fortnite came in 2nd, just behind FIFA 19. The Battle Royale game didn’t even make the top 10 on mobile devices.

There are many things that could contribute to Fortnite seeing a less-than-ideal January. One of the biggest could be due to the fact that more people are likely to spend money in December because of the holidays. Either way, Epic Games certainly isn’t hurting in the grand scheme of things.

Of course, it will be interesting to see how February stacks up, especially now that Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends is on the battle royale scene. One can only hope the two feed off of each other to benefit gamers everywhere. Only time will tell.

In the meantime, Fortnite is about to enter its eighth season, and it looks like there will be a bounty of fun on the way. Just today, another teaser was released, which you can find right here. Fornite is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and mobile devices.

What do you think about Fortnite‘s revenue dropping since December? Is this the beginning of the end of the battle royale game, or are dips like this to be expected? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

