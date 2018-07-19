Fortnite Road Trip #2 Free Battle Star Location

One of the new aspects in Fortnite Season 5 is actually a spin from a Season 4 favourite: Blockbuster. Now called the game’s Road Trip challenges, the goal here is to complete 7 sets of weekly challenges for players to earn a “mystery outfit” and earn that XP. You can also check out the full list of challenges this week right here from our previous coverage.

Also just like with the Blockbuster challenge, a free Battle Star awaits if you know where to look. That’s where we come in!

The second free Battle Star can be claimed once all of Week 2’s challenges have been successfully completed. Once done, the loading screen is actually where you’ll find your hidden spot! For those that haven’t gotten the loading screen yet, you’ll need to mosey on over to Lazy Links. From there, you’ll see the main building in this zone – walk up to the top part of the building and a mysterious Battle Star awaits! Simply walk up to it and hit ‘search’ to interact. Voila! Road Trip number 2’s free Battle Star is now safetly in your possession.

As far as this week’s challenges themselves go:

Free Challenges:

Deal damage with Assault Rifles to opponents (1,000)

Search 7 ammo boxes in a single match (7)

Eliminate opponents in Paradise Palms (3)

Battle Pass Challenges:

Score a basket on different hoops (5)

Search chests in Loot Lake (7)

Search between an oasis, rock archway, and dinosaurs (1)

Sniper Rifle eliminations (2)

That’s it! For Battle Pass users, it’s pretty easy to knock out a few of these challenges all at once. Drop into Paradise palms and use an Assault Rifle or Sniper to take out players, and that’s a few quests in one go! Play smarter, not harder.

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here! Don’t forget to also tune it into our Fortnite Community Hub right here to stay in the know!