Fortnite OG Matches Are Filled With Almost 90% Bots

Fortnite OG players have discovered how many bots populate in each match of the new game mode, and frankly, it’s ridiculous. Earlier this month, Fortnite OG returned to the popular battle royale game, this time for good. Initially upon its return, Fortnite players were thrilled to have OG back, but since then, some of the mode’s popularity has waned. Now, we seem to have a better idea about why Fortnite OG players aren’t thrilled with the game type, and it’s thanks to a lack of competition.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a series of tests done by @AllyJax_, it was discovered that Epic Games has instituted a cap of only 12 real-life players in Fortnite OG matches. This means that assuming a match is filled with 100 players in total, 88 of those players are simply bots. While bots have always been somewhat common in Fortnite, this number that has been found in Fortnite OG is drastically higher than has ever been seen. It also explains why most longtime Fortnite players are finding Fortnite OG to be devoid of the competition that was once synonymous with the title.

The good news is that in the wake of this discovery, Epic Games seems to have quickly taken action. Based on follow-up tests that @AllyJax_ has performed, player counts for Fortnite OG have now risen and are sitting at a little more than 50. This still means that the other 45-50 players in any Fortnite OG match will be made up of bots, but this total is still considerably more than what it was previously.

Moving forward, there’s a good chance that Epic will continue to tweak Fortnite OG and try to find the right balance of players to bots. Where the developer will ultimately land when it comes to figuring out this division isn’t yet known, but most players agree that the real-life player totals need to be 75% or more. If not, this continued lack of competition could keep Fortnite OG from having the stickiness that Epic surely wants it to have in the months ahead.