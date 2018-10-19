‘Fortnite’ Gets Dark With Sanctum Outfit and Moonrise Pickaxe

Ever since it announced that it was doing Halloween-related content for the month, Fortnite fans have been on pins and needles wondering what Epic Games would be offering next for it. Now we know, as the store has been updated and things are getting…gothic.

A new Sanctum outfit has joined the lineup of available goods in the store, along with a matching Moonrise Pickaxe and glider, which you can purchase for some of your precious V-Bucks. You can get a peek at the outfit and axe in the tweet below, which Epic just sent out on the Fortnite Twitter account.

Sink your teeth into victory 🦇 The new Sanctum Outfit and Moonrise Pickaxe are available now! pic.twitter.com/Tc9oCFrdSo — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 19, 2018

Oh, yeah, it’s Goth all right. Or maybe a little bit vampire-y, if you’re into that sort of thing. I mean, look at this dude’s red eyes. Something’s definitely up.

Here’s the rundown of how much these items will cost you, as well as what other Halloween and other Fortnite gear that you can get your hands on.

Sanctum Outfit- 1,500 V-Bucks

Moonrise Harvesting Tool (Pickaxe)- 1,200 V-Bucks

Rusty Rider (Glider)- 1,200 V-Bucks

Capoeira Emote- 500 V-Bucks

Grill Sergeant Outfit- 800 V-Bucks

Batsickle Harvesting Tool- 800 V-Bucks

Praise the Tomato Emote- 500 V-Bucks

Power Recon Specialist Outfit- 800 V-Bucks

No doubt you may have picked up the Batsickle already, as it was made previously available. But this is a golden opportunity to get yourself some sweet vampire gear so you can dress up like it’s Halloween every day. (We know who you guys are.)

No word yet on how long these items will be available, but there’s a safe bet you’ve got the next few days to add them to your collection, so don’t hesitate. But just keep something in mind. These are cosmetic items only. That means you will not be able to suck blood from your opponents, or turn invisible when they’re trying to attack you. Vampiric powers are off the table, sadly. (Though we can’t help but cross our fingers for some be-witch-ing stuff to enter the fray this month.)

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, mobile devices and Nintendo Switch.