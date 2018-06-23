First Act of Fortnite’s Canny Valley Campaign Starts “Shortly After v5.0”

Epic Games is getting ready to being the first stretch of Fortnite’s Canny Valley campaign in the game’s Save the World mode, a starting act that’ll take place shortly after the release of v5.0.

New information on the start of the next campaign was shared just yesterday through Epic Game’s monthly state of development post for Save the World. This update’s all about that mode, so for all the Fortnite Battle Royale players getting their multiplayer on for free, there’s nothing to be found here that’ll affect that version.The video above from last week’s state of development update covers a few similar topics such as player reporting.

An exact release timeframe for the first act of the Canny Valley campaign wasn’t provided, but we do know that it’ll be launching not long after v5.0 is released.

“We’ll deliver the first act of Canny Valley shortly after v5.0. Canny Valley will take you through the Arid parts of the Fortnite world, with many new and unique places to explore,” Epic Games explained. “The story will answer many questions – was Dr. Vinderman a hero or a villain? What happened to him? Who is ‘the real Ray,’ and where is she? What really is the Storm, and why did it happen? You’ll also see Lars and his band, ‘Steel Wool,’ Dennis, Penny and all the other characters you love, along with iconic locations and enemies.”

There is one part of Battle Royale that’s making its way into Save the World though. The Builder Pro control scheme, the one that lets many Battle Royale players build much quicker once they get the hang of it, has often been requested for the Save the World mode as well. Epic Games has heard these requests and announced in the state of development post that the option is targeted for a release in the 4.5 update.

Players have also been requesting that the missions and enemies found in Save the World be diversified a bit more with a variety of creatures being added to provide new challenges. Epic Games didn’t share as much on the topic but teased that more info is coming soon with some new enemy variants revealed to hold players over till then.

“We’ve had a lot of requests for increased variety in both missions and enemy types and we continue to prototype in this area. We’ll have more to share in the future, but you can look forward to at least two brand-new enemy types in the next few months. In the short-term, a more powerful variant of the Shielder will be coming very soon, followed by his new friend the Zapper!”

The full state of development post contained several more goals for Save the World, all of which can be seen here.