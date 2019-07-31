New Fortnite Video Teases Season 10

Epic Games’ Fortnite teasers have continued throughout the week with the previews of Season 10 building up to the short video released on Wednesday ahead of the next season’s start. New skins, mechs, and other features have been spotted in Fortnite’s previous teasers, and this latest one shows the game’s mysterious glowing orb exploding. This teaser will likely be the last one that players get before Season 10 begins on August 1st.

Each season has some sort of catalyst that leads to new events and changes around the map, and it looks like the orb that players have been curious about will do the deed this season. The teaser from Wednesday only lasts six seconds and shows Jonesy running away from the orb as it explodes. This orb has been getting more unstable in the game leading up to the next season, so the notion that it would trigger the start of Season 10 has already been on players’ minds.

Season 10 is indeed the next stage for Fortnite, though judging from the looks of the teasers we’ve received so far, it appears as though Epic Games will refer to it as “Season X” as the seasons enter the double digits. Previous teasers like the ones below used that design while previewing different parts of the next season. You’ll notice that mechs appear to be part of the next season, so perhaps players will finally be able to harness at least a fraction of the robotic power they witnessed during Season 9’s big Mech vs. Monster event.

Another teaser which kicked off all of these hinted at the return of an old location on Fortnite’s map. Asking players to “Think Back,” the first Season 10 teaser showed Dusty Depot, a location which some Fortnite players may not even remember depending on when they started playing. Epic Games has brought back locations in different forms before as evidenced by Neo Tilted Towers, so perhaps Dusty Depot will once again return in some form.

Fortnite Season 10 is scheduled to begin on August 1st, so look for a new trailer to drop on that day along with the entire rundown of everything that’s new in the update that accompanies the new season.