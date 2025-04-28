Zelda: Breath of the Wild Has Already Been Beaten on Nintendo Switch 2

When Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5th, the system will be accompanied by an enhanced version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. A demo for the game is playable at the Nintendo Switch 2 experiences that are being held in various cities throughout the world, including Tokyo. There, a speedrunner that goes by the name “Ikaboze” not only went hands-on with the game, he was also able to defeat Calamity Ganon in just seven minutes. As reported by Nintendo Life, after rolling credits on the game, Ikaboze was given a round of applause by those who stopped to watch the accomplishment.

Beating the game this quickly wouldn’t be possible under normal circumstances, as the demo only lasts for 10 minutes in total. However, the Nintendo Switch 2 demo for Breath of the Wild has players select from multiple save file options. To accomplish this task, Ikaboze loaded up a file, ditched Link’s equipment, and headed straight to Hyrule Castle. A video showcasing the accomplishment can be found below.

Breath of the Wild launched alongside the original Switch in 2017. In the eight years since, the Zelda title has built a passionate fanbase, and players have gotten quite skilled at beating the game in record time. Since Breath of the Wild allows players to skip over the vast majority of the game to directly take on Calamity Ganon, speedrunners have become passionate about trying to do so as quickly as possible. Ikaboze’s accomplishment with the demo doesn’t really count since it skips over a good chunk that must be played, but it’s still impressive that he was able to do so under such specific constraints.

The Nintendo Switch 2 version of Breath of the Wild will be offered in multiple ways. Players that own the Switch version will be able to purchase a paid upgrade, which includes improved visuals and performance, as well as a handful of new features through the Zelda Notes option on the Nintendo Switch app. Subscribers to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack will also get the upgrade for free, alongside the upgrade for Tears of the Kingdom. Lastly, the Nintendo Switch 2 versions will also receive physical releases.

Once the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Breath of the Wild is available, it will be interesting to see if this results in new players experiencing the game. The Switch version has sold more than 34 million copies since launch, so it’s already been played by a lot of people. However, there’s a chance some newcomers might be interested in playing a superior version. The technical drawbacks of the original Switch received a lot of attention over the last eight years, so there might be some people that have been holding out for something a little smoother and prettier.

