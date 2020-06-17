Fortnite Leak Reveals How Season 3's Map Will Change Over Time

✖

A new Fortnite leak has revealed how the Season 3 map will change over time. Today, Epic Games finally released Fortnite Season 3 across PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. And as you would expect, the new season came with major map changes, transforming the Season 2 map via water. The result is a map with way more water and water locations than any previous map. And to accompany this, not only is there a new Aquaman skin, but sharks are terrorizing players.

That said, the map isn't going to stay this way. Over the course of any season, the map evolves, and this new season won't be any exception. In fact, we already know how it evolves thanks to a new datamining leak from prominent Fortnite dataminer VastBlast, who found the various map stages while digging through the files of the new update.

As you can see, the water will recede over time all the way until the map returns to its normal land versus water proportions. And this will presumably play out over the course of the entire summer until the new season arrives, presumably in August or September.

At the moment of publishing, Epic Game has not commented on this leak, and it's unlikely it will. Further, while datamining leaks are very reliable, nothing here is official, and thus everything, from the maps themselves to the implications, should be taken with a grain of salt.

Additionally, it's unclear how quickly and steadily the water will recede, and we probably won't know this until we see it happening across a few different updates.

