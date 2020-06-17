Fortnite Season 3 Players Want a Jaws Crossover With Loot Sharks

Fortnite Season 3 is finally live on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile alongside a new update, patch notes, and most importantly, the introduction of sharks. Yes, that's right, sharks are now in Fortnite, and they look like they were pulled straight from a JAWS movie. They are huge, can torpedo out of the water like an Olympic long jumper and high jumper rolled into one, and like to eat players and their structures.

As you would expect, Fortnite players are going crazy with the new addition. In fact, while the new season made massive map changes, added an Aquaman skin, and injected the game with a ton of new content, all anyone can seem to talk about on social media is the sharks, which has naturally lead to many players asking Epic Games to make this crossover with JAWS official. Will that happen? Probably not. If it was going to happen, it probably would have already, but that hasn't stopped players from dreaming and sharing their encounters with the king of the ocean.