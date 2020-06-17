Fortnite Season 3 Players Want a Jaws Crossover With Loot Sharks
Fortnite Season 3 is finally live on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile alongside a new update, patch notes, and most importantly, the introduction of sharks. Yes, that's right, sharks are now in Fortnite, and they look like they were pulled straight from a JAWS movie. They are huge, can torpedo out of the water like an Olympic long jumper and high jumper rolled into one, and like to eat players and their structures.
As you would expect, Fortnite players are going crazy with the new addition. In fact, while the new season made massive map changes, added an Aquaman skin, and injected the game with a ton of new content, all anyone can seem to talk about on social media is the sharks, which has naturally lead to many players asking Epic Games to make this crossover with JAWS official. Will that happen? Probably not. If it was going to happen, it probably would have already, but that hasn't stopped players from dreaming and sharing their encounters with the king of the ocean.
FORTNITE X JAWS
Fortnite x Jaws https://t.co/YHkSuk8hLG— ConBon (@ConBxn) June 17, 2020
JAWS 2?
JAWS 2— El Wakazúngi (@FertheKerican) June 17, 2020
Victim: @NoelGoveo #fortniteseason3 #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/QGkaEYyrMG
FORTNITE OR JAWS?
Fortnite or Jaws???? @FortniteGame #Fortnite #fortniteseason3 pic.twitter.com/3qHPpM9OoT— Tanner (@t6nnr) June 17, 2020
SHARKS ARE OP
First controller players and now sharks have OP aim assist.. Fortnite x Jaws #fortniteseason3 pic.twitter.com/B9AOaGLKBr— Bridge (@TwitchBridge) June 17, 2020
GOOD, BUT NEEDS MORE LASERS
Now only if we had freaking sharks with Lasers I would be truly happy lol!! #fortnite #fortniteclips #fortnitepics #sharks #jaws #fortnitesharks #fortnitenew #fortnitenewseason #twitch #twitchstreamer… https://t.co/0DH2YumbX9— (Mr Niceguyx33) (@TheMrNiceguyx33) June 17, 2020
BUILDING WON'T PROTECT YOU
Yo call jaws off me dawg lmao #Fortnite #XboxShare pic.twitter.com/FZneh7FGru— KING LEAF (@KINGILEAFI1) June 17, 2020
THIS NOT WHAT WE HAD IN MIND
I literally said Fortnite would be so cool if we could ride on sharks/dolphins in the water and the sharks could attack you. Never thought they’d actually put f’ing Jaws in the game.— OT Saku (@OTsakunahh) June 17, 2020
ENDGAME LITERALLY SOUNDS LIKE A JAWS MOMENT
Fix the jaws music in the endgame. So dumb! Cannot hear anything. #fortniteseason3 #Fortnite— JohnPurple (@ImJohnPurple) June 17, 2020
TFUE SCARED FOR HIS LIFE
Fortnite (2020) pic.twitter.com/u4h2CAqtYC— Fortnite Funny (@FortniteFunny) June 17, 2020
