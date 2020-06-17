New Fortnite Emote Leaves Players Speechless

✖

Fortnite Season 3 is finally live on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices alongside a new update, patch notes, and a slew of new content. Included in this slew of content are many new skins, weapons, and more. Sharks have even been added to the game, resulting in one or two fans wondering if a Jaws crossover is on the horizon. That said, despite all the new skins, the map changes, the sharks, many players can't help but talk about one thing: the new "Go Cat Go" emote. More specifically, how disturbing it is when used by any skin that isn't the skin it was clearly designed for.

Taking to Twitter, prominent Fortnite dataminer HypeX shared a sneak-peak at the emote used by another skin, in this case, the Aquaman skin. And as a result, it turns the kid-friendly battle royale game into a straight-up horror game.

Only a few Fortnite emotes, such as the Orange Justice, have gotten this much attention. That said, while the "Go Cat Go" emote is going viral, we don't recommend checking out the video below unless you want to have your good night of sleep ruined.

As you would expect, the reaction to the emote has been a combination of bewilderment, entertained, and horrified.

NAHHHHHHHH WTF IS THISSSSSSSSSS — Flea (@FleaYT) June 17, 2020

WTF LMAOOOOO — LG Kiwiz (@Kiwiz) June 17, 2020

WTF LOL — mau (@mxuie) June 17, 2020

WTFFF 😂😂 — FaZe Orba (@FaZeOrba) June 17, 2020

im scarred for life. — Kian ☠️ (@KianKSGG) June 17, 2020

For those that don't know: the new emote is apart of the brand new Battle Pass, which means it's unlikely it will ever drop in Item Shop. So, if you want to rock it, you will need to cop Season 3's Battle Pass.

Fortnite is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile phones. For more news, rumors, leaks, and all other types of coverage on the game click here or see the relevant links below:

