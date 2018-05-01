Fortnite Season 4 New Area Revealed

Fortnite Season 4 is now a go and there are tons of new aspects to the record-breaking game for players to enjoy. From different weapons, floating gravity rocks, super heroes, and even some nifty new cosmetic items that leaked earlier – there is a lot to love. Arguably one of the best things about Season 4 however is we finally have our answer to that damn comet mystery. It has struck and Dusty Depot is no more.

Super power fight in Risky Reels. New crystals are fun. #FortniteBattleRoyale pic.twitter.com/YHceA0KrvG — David Mickner (@DavidMickner) May 1, 2018

But the team at Epic Games doesn’t just taketh away, they also giveth and in that they’ve given us a new area: The Risky Reels. Not only are there meteor craters littered all over the general map, but we’ve got a new construction site to plunder in our efforts for that Victory Royale. In addition, players will also find themselves with the aforementioned Risky Reels location, which is just north of the Wailing Woods.

But it’s not just a new area found within the latest update. The comet brought even more destruction with its splintering meteors, creating craters all over and gravity rocks to exploit. The full trailer, seen here, lets us see first hand the new gravity rocks that players can use to alter the playing field. “Discover gravity-defying Hop Rocks and find new ways to play. Jump in and witness the aftermath of the impact while you level up your Battle Pass and earn all new loot,” boasted Epic Games in their latest update and that was only the start of what’s new.

The latest patch for Season 4 is huge and brings tons of new changes to both Save the World and Battle Royale. Even the Mobile title received some loving, and players are definitely going to have their hands full for what’s next. To check out all of the recent changes, you can read the full patch notes right here! Season 4 begins now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS Fortnite players!