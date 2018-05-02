‘Fortnite’: Every Season 4 Battle Pass Skin

Fortnite‘s Season 4 is off to the races, which means it’s also a new chance for Battle Pass owners to earn some new loot and get those challenges started! For those looking to unlock some sweet skins, we’ve got all of the cosmetic outfits right here for you from Tier 1 to 100.

Some of these skins were found earlier thanks to a few dataminers, but not all of them are shown! This means that we still have more on the way, which is exciting because those neon additions look slick! You can check out the rest of the cosmetic leaks here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest patch for Season 4 is huge and brings tons of new changes to both Save the World and Battle Royale. Even the Mobile title received some love, and players are definitely going to have their hands full for what’s next. To check out all of the recent changes, you can read the full patch notes right here! Season 4 begins now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS Fortnite players!

You can also catch the brief highlights of the latest patch below, happy gaming!

Battle Royale

BRACE FOR IMPACT! NEW MAP UPDATE



Shards of the comet have crashed! Many locations have been transformed by its impact. Discover all new points of interest, or find your favorite landing spot changed.

HOP ROCKS

The comet has left a scar on the island… Visit the crater and you’ll find glowing rocks all around.

Consume them and lift off with low gravity!

Save the World

Blockbuster Event – Part 1: Origin Story



Join Spitfire and Lok as they investigate the comet and gear up to recruit a team of superheroes!

Loot Drops

Defeat the Husks, get loot! Enemies now have a chance to drop building materials, crafting ingredients, ammo and in some cases schematics when eliminated.

More General

Input settings are now filtered based on game mode. They’ve also been grouped by category (Combat, Building, Editing, etc.) to make it easier to search through them.

Added icons for the tabs at the top of the Settings screen.

Added “Ignore Gamepad Input” option to the Accessibility settings tab. This setting can be helpful to players who use external programs to remap their controller input and need the game to ignore the controller input.



Bug Fixes