Fortnite: All Marvel and DC Inspired Superhero Outfits in Season 4

Fortnite Season 4 kicks off today — right now — and with a new season comes a ton of brand new cosmetics and avatar outfits. We’ve had a handful of outfits revealed officially, which you’ll be able to unlock as you rank up your battle tiers. There have been even more outfits revealed unofficially by data-miners, and many of them are directly inspired by some of our favorite Marvel and DC superheroes!

Most of Fortnite‘s emotes, dances, and skins are inspired by geek culture or pop culture in one way or another, but some of these new superhero skins are dead ringers for their DC or Marvel counterparts. We’ve chosen the four best new outfits, some of which haven’t even been officially revealed yet, and compared them to their “real” superhero twins to show you just how awesome the artists at EPIC Games are.

Keep scrolling to see them all

Black Panther

The Omega skin, especially when you see it from behind and see it in action, looks very similar to the modern depiction of Black Panther. This is especially true since the last film adopted those new CG eyes, which always seem to be glowing. Of course, the Omega eyes are glowing orange, and we don’t have a direct African-inspired design, but the similarities are still striking.

When you see it in-game, you’ll know exactly what we’re talking about. Black from head to toe, hulking back and sides, intimidating frame, and the eyes of a predator staring back at you. This is one superhero outfit that we think Fortnite players and Marvel fanatics are going to love for a very long time.

Deathstroke

The new Battlehawk skin reminded me of a certain DC villain right away, but at first I couldn’t put my finger on it. The eye-patch and body armor may scream “generic hunter hero” to you, but we think that this outfit was inspired by none other than Deathstroke.

Arguments may be made for Deadshot, and the two characters do resemble each other somewhat (which can be confusing for people like me who aren’t super well-versed in comic lore), but once you’ve seen Deathstroke with his mask off we think the comparison becomes much easier to make.

The eye-patch and the armor make a lot more sense when compared to Deathstroke’s design, and once you see this avatar in-game holding a sniper rifle or assault rifle, it’s going to look like it was lifted straight out of a Deathstroke origin story comic.

Wonder Woman

There’s a new Fortnite skin called “Valor,” and this one could be up for debate. Right away when I saw the Valor outfit, I was reminded of Wonder Woman. In the image above you can see why. The more modern Wonder Woman designs featured layered armor patterns like the one we see in this Fortnite skin, and the Valor outfit even boasts a little diadem.

On the other hand, this outfit also reminded me of another DC heroine straight away. Can you guess who? If you check out the hair and the colors of the outfit, it almost looks like Starfire! Indeed, I had another editor on the Comicbook.com team tell me that he thought that the Valor outfit is a mix between Wonder Woman and Starfire, and that’s exactly what I thought. Is that what they were going for, or do you see something different?

Doctor Doom

This one was a little trickier to pin down. This Fortnite outfit has not been officially revealed yet, so we don’t know what it’s called, but we do know that it reminds us of a few different characters. Obviously, in the image we make a comparison to Doctor Doom. The metal face and the green surrounding it made it too easy. However, we could also argue that the outfit looks like a more standard Doombot.

On the other hand, one could probably make a good argument that the Outfit resembles Marvel’s Colossus. The lines going through the face remind us very much of the patterns seen in many Colossus designs. What we really need is a full reveal so we can see the avatar from top to bottom. For the time being, Doctor Doom is the closest match we could think of.

But what do you think? Did you see any other comparisons we failed to remember? If you did, make sure to let us know in the comments below, or just let us know which outfit you like the most!