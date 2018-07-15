Fortnite Season 4 Gets Summed Up in One Video

For any Fortnite players who missed out on something and Season 4 but vowed not to do the same in Season 5, you can catch up on the most recent season with just one video.

Twitch streamer and YouTube gamer Cameron Magruder, better known by his on-screen name of Scooter Magruder, shared a video days ago to commemorate Season 4 as it came to a close. The battle royale game’s fourth season was filled with superheroes, rockets, Shopping Carts, and much more, so it wouldn’t be right for the video to be a quick 60-second clip. Instead, Scooter’s got just over three minutes worth of Fortnite Season 4 throwbacks to track the season’s progress from its beginning to end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video kicks off with talks about Dusty Divot, the new location on the map that replaced Dusty Depot when those meteors that loomed overhead finally crashed down to the map. Jetpacks, Moon Rocks, Llama nerfs, and more filled the rest of Season 4, all of which is covered in the video.

You’ll also hear some comments that sound pretty relatable to any Fortnite player who’s been active in Season 4 or any other season prior. Complaints about being out of materials, frustrations with shotguns, and wondering why Epic Games nerfed certain things are all things that most Fortnite players have probably said or wondered at some point.

If there’s nothing else relatable in the video, Fortnite fans around for Season 4 will at least be able to relate to the season’s biggest moment: The epic rocket launch that was a one-time show. That rocket took off from the Villain’s Lair and flew about the map, disappearing into different dimensions before returning in new locations on the map. It eventually exploded in the sky to cause a dimensional fissure that brought mysterious new items to the map while removing certain fixtures as well.

Now that Season 4 is behind us though, Fortnite’s moved on to Season 5 with new features, another Battle Pass, and more mysteries to solve. With the start of the new season, Epic Games released the trailer above to show what’s included in the game’s Battle Pass, the optional purchase that lets players unlock look as they progress. The trailer doesn’t answer everything though, so if you’ve got more questions about the game’s fifth season, you can learn everything that you need to know right here.