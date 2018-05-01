Fortnite Players Discover Hidden “Villain Lair,” Sparking Nuke Conspiracy

Season 4 for Fortnite only just went live this morning, but players are already finding incredibly cool stuff hidden within the game. One of the more recent findings (recent, as if the entire update isn’t recent) is a super secret villain lair that is sparking some major nuking conspiracies.

The video, seen above, is footage from one player, YouTuber LJC, as they uncover an entirely new area packing a big secret. The gameplay footage shows the player first underground, witnessing the base of the nuke and a purple emblem littered throughout. As the player continues to explore this area, more is uncovered until they are seen at the peak of this lair, revealing the tip of the nuke and uncovering a world of questions.

The popular fan reaction was that this means the villain portion of the new superhero theme that arrived with Season 4 are planning to wipe out the map. Map destruction theories are nothing new, and though we didn’t get an entirely new one with the comet that many speculated, we still did receive a few new areas. Though the season just started, many are already stating that they think this points towards a new map for Season 5 (far fetched this early one), while others are thinking this will be a new event.

Inversely, another player might have just found the superheroes’ headquarters tucked way as revealed over on Reddit. According to user TopiKoodaa, the video below is an entirely new area that … looks actually really impressive:

Clearly, this season is off to a strong start and we are barely even getting started! As for what’s new in the game, you can see the full (and they are huge) patch notes right here, with a highlight below:

BRACE FOR IMPACT! NEW MAP UPDATE



Shards of the comet have crashed! Many locations have been transformed by its impact. Discover all new points of interest, or find your favorite landing spot changed.

HOP ROCKS

The comet has left a scar on the island… Visit the crater and you’ll find glowing rocks all around.

Consume them and lift off with low gravity!

Blockbuster Event – Part 1: Origin Story



Join Spitfire and Lok as they investigate the comet and gear up to recruit a team of superheroes!

Loot Drops

Defeat the Husks, get loot! Enemies now have a chance to drop building materials, crafting ingredients, ammo and in some cases schematics when eliminated.

More General

Input settings are now filtered based on game mode. They’ve also been grouped by category (Combat, Building, Editing, etc.) to make it easier to search through them.

Added icons for the tabs at the top of the Settings screen.

Added “Ignore Gamepad Input” option to the Accessibility settings tab. This setting can be helpful to players who use external programs to remap their controller input and need the game to ignore the controller input.



Bug Fixes

Fixed a crash when using radial menus.

Improved texture streaming behavior when using a scope.

Fixed some objects being rendered using low resolution textures.

Fixed weapon ammo count display in the HUD sometimes being incorrect

Season 4 begins now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS Fortnite players!