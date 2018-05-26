Fortnite – Season 4 Week 5 Challenges Leaked

Fortnite Season 4 – Week 5 challenges have leaked ahead of schedule, providing insight into what players can expect to be doing next week in the battle-royale shooter.

Week 5 will ask players to drop their shotguns to deal out damage with the SMGs, take a Jetpack for a spin, go chest hunting in Dusty Divot, drop in Lucky Landing, and more.

You can check out the full list of challenges for yourself, below:

Deal damage with SMGs to opponents – 500

Search Chests in Dusty Divot – 7

Use a Jetpack – 1

Search Gravity Stones – 7

Follow the treasure map found in Greasy Grove – 1 (Hard)

Minigun or Light Machine Gun Eliminations – 2 (Hard)

Eliminate opponents in Lucky Landing – 3 (Hard)

As you can see, the challenges are pretty standard and shouldn’t provide too much trouble. In order to eliminate three opponents in Lucky Landing, you will want to drop there right out of the Battle Bush or hope the circle ends over it, which it rarely does.

I’d recon two minigun kills would have been rough — because we all know Miniguns are just map decorations — but getting two kills with a Light Machine Gun should be pretty easy, even if you deplete that precious medium ammo in the process.

The treasure map in Greasy Grove will be made easy with a guide that should arrive Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, searching seven gravity stones can be completed in a few matches: just head to any of the map’s numerous craters.

Use a jetpack and die from fall damage or get snipped…easy enough. And dealing 500 SMG damage may take a little bit, but should pose no problem either.

Like the Lucky Landing challenge, searching seven chests in Dusty Divot will require you to drop there and simply get searching. Dusty Divot is a pretty popular place to drop though, so expect ample competition, and don’t expect to pick it clean later in the game.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and iOS. It is also coming to Android devices sometime this summer.

As mentioned above, be on the lookout for our guide later this week helping with some of Week 5’s challenges.

Source: Fortnite Tracker