Fortnite Season 5 Challenge Sets: Road Trip, Drift, and Ragnarok

Though Fortnite Season 5 is bringing in a whole lot of new to the popular Battle Royale title, they are also keeping with what players loved about the previous season and making those features even better. Because of that, the Road Trip challenges are carrying that Blockbuster torch, including level 1-100 tiered outfits and even more in-game goodies to unlock.

There are the Road Trip challenges and the Drift challenges. The goal here for the Road Trip challenges is to complete 7 sets of weekly challenges for players to earn a “mystery outfit” that hasn’t been revealed, but was leaked earlier today. As to which one still remains to be seen, but there were a lot of cool cosmetics datamined from our previous coverage.

The Drift challenges offers players a chance to unlock a pretty sweet looking pickaxe called the “Rift Edge” as well as unlockables for the Drift outfit. Show off to other players just how dedicated you are with a tricked out new style – one that is just really, frankly cool.

Ready to get your inner Thor oN? The Ragnarok challenges offers chance to unlock the “Permafrost” pickaxe, as well as unlockables for the Rangarok outfit. Both the Drift and the Ragnarok can be unlocked by hitting a certain XP cap and honestly – the progression of the Ragnarok outfit looks like birth as Kratos and death as Thanos.

As far as the normal challenges are concerned, Week 1 Battle Pass challenges are also live. Earn that extra XP, unlock those rewards, and collect those sweet, sweet Battle Stars! Season 5’s Week 1 challenges are now live:

Free Challenges

Deal damage with SMGs to opponents (500)

Search a Supply Llama (1)

Clinger, Stink Bomb or Grenade Eliminations (3) (HARD)

Battle Pass Challenges

Search Chests in Snobby Shores (7)

Search floating Lightning Bolts (7)

Follow the treasure map found in Risky Reels (1) ( HARD )

) Eliminate opponents in Retail Row (3) (HARD)

