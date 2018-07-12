Fortnite Season 5: How to Solve ‘Follow the Treasure Map Found in Risky Reels’ Challenge

Fortnite Season 5 only just started but that doesn’t mean the challenges have stopped or that challengers have time to rest. It’s time to gear back out and brave the battlefield because there are Battle Stars to earn and reward tiers to unlock!

One of the challenges this week poses the quest to “Follow the Treasure Map Found in Riskey Reels” for Battle Pass owners. This one is pretty easy to get, but time is money and optimal efficiency could mean a win or a loss regarding that illusive Victory Royale!

For this particular challenge, players are going to head just sound of Tomato Town, South-West to be precise. On the road leading up to the town’s entrance there is a ledge that holds 10 Battle Stars. Simply walk up to the golden Star and hit ‘Search’ to interact with it. See? Easy!

As far as the rest of the challenges go:

Free Challenges

Deal damage with SMGs to opponents (500)

Search a Supply Llama (1)

Clinger, Stink Bomb or Grenade Eliminations (3) (HARD)

Battle Pass Challenges

Search Chests in Snobby Shores (7)

Search floating Lightning Bolts (7)

Follow the treasure map found in Risky Reels (1) ( HARD )

) Eliminate opponents in Retail Row (3) (HARD)

You’ll note that there are three that are available for everyone, and four available exclusively for Battle Pass members. Use those V-Bucks wisely and invest in that play experience. This is just week 1 is all, and if it’s anything like last season – season 5 is going to be a wild ride.

For more about the Battle Pass itself:

“100 tiers, 100 rewards. The more you play, the more you unlock. Level up faster and do it on your own schedule. Weekly Challenges give you the flexibility to make progress whenever you can play. Available for 950 V-Bucks.

There’s also the Battle Bundle that includes access to the Battle Pass and instantly unlocks your next 25 tiers, all at a 40% discount. Play to level up your Battle Pass, unlocking up to 100 rewards worth over 22,000 V-Bucks (typically takes 75 to 150 hours of play). That’s 30 more items than last season!”

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here! Don’t forget to also tune it into our Fortnite Community Hub right here to stay in the know! It’s update day, which means leaks, guides, and tons more are on the way! We’ve got you covered!