‘Fortnite’ Season 5 Level Calculator Shows You How Far You’ll Make It Before Season 6 Starts

Fortnite’s Season 5 is rapidly meeting its end and the growing rifts popping up all over the map are only assisting in that sense of urgency. Luckily, this calculator is here to help to make sure players can make it to the level cap1 before Season 6 kicks off on September 27th.

“As the season draws to a close, we are noticing an abnormal influx of posts regarding if it is possible to make it to level 80. Luckily a lovely user on our subreddit has created a calculator for you all to use.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Instructions:

Visit this link. Click “FILE” -> “Make a copy” Fill in the required info at the bottom of the sheet.

The sole purpose is to help players more accurately estimate whether or not they can hit that level cap before the new season starts. There’s also an additional link provided in case the original Google Docs isn’t showing up – which some users have been reporting due to restrictions placed on the document itself.

The impending arrival of Season 6 is exciting, especially given all of the craziness surrounding “Kevin,” the mysterious cube. This oddity appeared after a vicious lightning strike, only to roam about the map leaving burned runes in its wake. Now that the cube itself has seemingly melted into Loot Lake, the fan theories have come out in full force as to what lies ahead.

From Wild West theories, to those driven by the popular consensus that we’ll be introduced to a mirror realm that will change the face of the map forever – there is a lot of speculation as Season 5 comes to a close.

Should the mirror theory prove true, this could mean the entire map is subject to change – rocked by a darker version of the universe we know and love today. Since one of the leaked items from this week’s patch shows off a Ghost Portal, that mirror theory continues to grow in its likelihood. For now though, it’s all speculation but we’ll learn the true nature of the new season soon enough!

Now that we know when Season 6 will arrive, it’s time to get hype! What are you hoping to see from Season 6? Favourite memories from season 5? Sound off with your Fortnite related thoughts in the comment section below!

Fortnite is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices.