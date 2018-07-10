Fortnite Goes to Extremes to Promote Season 5, Here’s What’s Happening

Fortnite’s fourth season ends this week with Season 5 starting on Thursday, and with just a few days left, Epic Games isn’t slowing down with the teasers.

Just like it did towards the end of Season 3 when meteors loomed above the map and threatened to destroy Tilted Towers and other points on the map, more teasers have been emerging the closer we get to Season 5. Replacing meteors with dimensional rifts that are warping the map, big changes are occurring in Fortnite that allude to a season that transcends both time and space.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The teasers are a lot to keep up with now that they’ve moved into the real world and out of the game’s map, so it can be a bit much if you’ve fallen behind on your Fortnite intel. To get you up to speed, we’ve got all of Epic Games’ biggest Season 5 teasers here to catalog what’s happening as the current season comes to a close.

Rockets and Rifts

In the first of the major leaks that kicked off the rest of the Season 5 madness, Fortnite had an incredible one-time-only event where a huge rocket launched and wizzed through the air, again making it look like it was Tilted Towers’ time to go. The rocket eventually exploded in the sky and left a crack in the game’s dimension, a breach that’s apparently let in smaller rifts throughout the map.

These rifts have started eating up different parts of the map with areas like Tomato Town and Retail Row being affected. The NOMS sign that existed in the latter is now gone thanks to the rifts that keep popping up everywhere and destroying landmarks around the map, but they also appear to be bringing objects into the real world as well.

Durrr Burger IRL

Durrr Burger is a location on Fortnite’s map, a burger restaurant that boasts a goofy-looking burger mascot, but it’s also technically a real-world location now. Just a few days ago, a Twitter user shared evidence of the burger head showing up in California along with a police car that’s straight out of Fortnite and some “agents” nearby who are investigating it.

The video above shows what the agents have to say if you talk to them in person with cryptic answers and even more clues coming out of the conversations.

Mysterious Objects in Fortnite’s Map

Just as Fortnite’s rifts are taking things out of the map to put them in other dimensions, they’re also bringing new additions to the battle royale stomping grounds.

Earlier in the week, a wooden anchor appeared on the map. It’s a curious enough object on its own that begs plenty of questions about why it’s there and where it came from, but what’s equally interesting is that it’s not landed in any prominent location. It’s nestled between Greasy Grove and Snobby Shores, not at a major traffic point like some of the other anomalies.

Just yesterday, an old horse carriage followed the anchor through whatever rift it came from and landed on the map as well. This one’s near the prison and answers no more questions than the anchor did.

Llamas, Llamas Everywhere

Llamas are the most recognizable mascot of Fortnite, so it makes sense that Epic Games would use the colorful piñatas to promote the game’s next season. On July 9, people started noticing the llamas showing up IRL as well with the big-eyed creatures appearing in different locations around Europe.

With most of the llama finds shared to the Fortnite Battle Royale subreddit, there’s a running series of posts that catalog every llama that’s appeared so far. As of now, there are llamas in London, Warsaw, Barcelona, Cologne, and Cannes. What these discoveries mean isn’t known, but as the image above suggests, they’re clearly being place in locations where people will take notice of them.

First Official Season 5 Teaser

3 days until Season 5… pic.twitter.com/5xEDOBri1F — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 9, 2018

While all of the teasers so far have been clear hints at what’s to come in Season 5, Epic Games hasn’t explicitly attributed anything to the new season, at least not until Monday’s teaser was released. Epic Games shared an image through the Fortnite Twitter account that showed a mysterious mask and a dimensional rift with “Fortnite Season 5″ written underneath it.

Like everything else, players immediately speculated what the mask could mean as well as what it even was. Some connected the mask to a Kitsune Yokai mask, a Japanese mask that resembles a fox. The fox is said to have certain powers in Japanese culture that involve traveling bending space and time, a clear nod towards what’s going on in Fortnite if that’s indeed what’s being teased here.

Fortnite’s Season 5 starts this Thursday on July 12, so climb the Battle Pass ranks and solve these teasers while you still can.