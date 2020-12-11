Fortnite Season 5 Announces The Walking Dead Crossover

✖

Fortnite Season 5 is getting a crossover with The Walking Dead, Epic Games announced this week during The Game Awards. The first preview of the arrival of skins from The Walking Dead was shown off after Epic Games confirmed that Master Chief from the Halo games would be available in the Item Shop starting on Thursday. The Walking Dead fans will have to wait a bit longer for their Fortnite crossover though because the game isn’t scheduled to get those skins until December 16th.

The Walking Dead’s characters that are coming to Fortnite are Daryl Dixon and Michonne, two of the most recognizable characters from the ongoing series. We saw the two helping out Jonesy after the Fortnite character came to rescue them from their world and enlist him to help in his. Like other characters who’ve been added to the game in Season 5, he warped them back to the Fortnite map where they’ll soon show up in players’ Item Shops next week.

Suck it, Master Chief pic.twitter.com/hdwmX0XTHl — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) December 11, 2020

Prices for the skins haven’t been announced yet, but players should expect to pay a premium price for the cosmetics once they’re added to the store. The Master Chief bundle, for example, was priced at 2,600 V-Bucks which was already a discount of 1,400 V-Bucks from the normal price. The skin itself featuring Master Chief was priced at 1,500, so expect to pay similar prices for the skins from The Walking Dead.

As is the case with other skins that have been added to the game to celebrate Season 5, there will likely be additional cosmetics available for the two characters along with their main skins. Back blings, gliders, pickaxes, and other content should be available in the Item Shop soon. We’ll see what those releases look like next week if not sooner seeing how often Item Shop leaks hit Fortnite’s cosmetics before they’re officially revealed.

The characters from The Walking Dead coming to Fortnite alongside Master Chief from the Halo franchise come after Kratos from the God of War games was added. There’s still reason to believe that Season 5 will have something to do with Predator at some point, but we haven’t yet seen those so-so leaks and rumors come to fruition.

Fortnite’s skins from The Walking Dead will come to the game on December 16th.