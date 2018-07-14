Fortnite Season 5 Week 1 Challenge Guide

The Battle Pass challenges offer players a way to track their progress in-game while power leveling their way up to some pretty sweet rewards in Fortnite. With Season 5 in full swing, many players – including the Nintendo Switch newcomers – may be looking at completing this week’s challenges to make a little progress right off the back.

Every week there is a new set of Battle Pass challenges though Epic Games is looking to do things a little differently with Season 5. No longer are these specific quests off-limits to non Battle Pass members, though for full access it’s better to make that jump. To help get you on your way to total completion to rank up those tiers, here’s what you need to know about Season 5, Week 1!

Week 1’s Challenges

Free Challenges

Deal damage with SMGs to opponents (500)

Search a Supply Llama (1)

Clinger, Stink Bomb or Grenade Eliminations (3) (HARD)

Battle Pass Challenges

Search Chests in Snobby Shores (7)

Search floating Lightning Bolts (7)

Follow the treasure map found in Risky Reels (1) ( HARD )

) Eliminate opponents in Retail Row (3) (HARD)

Non-Battle Pass owners can work on getting the top three challenges complete (seen above), while Battle Pass members have the chance to take on all seven. Some are easy – search a llama, take out enemy players in Retail Row, even searching chests in Snobby Shores is pretty go-with-the-flow.

How to Solve ‘Follow the Treasure Map Found in Risky Reels’ Challenge

One of the challenges this week poses the quest to “Follow the Treasure Map Found in Riskey Reels” for Battle Pass owners. This one is pretty easy to get, but time is money and optimal efficiency could mean a win or a loss regarding that illusive Victory Royale!

For this particular challenge, players are going to head just sound of Tomato Town, South-West to be precise. On the road leading up to the town’s entrance there is a ledge that holds 10 Battle Stars. Simply walk up to the golden Star and hit ‘Search’ to interact with it. See? Easy!

Where to Search 7 Floating Lightning Bolts

There are more than simply what is shown in the image above, but you only need 7 to complete the challenge. Plus, why wouldn’t you want to check out the new desert biome and collect that lighting bolt on your way to the new race track?!

There’s also one smack dab in the middle of Tilted Towers, but make sure to be prepared. Dropping in there could be a death sentence for newer players and with Season 5 officially kicked off, it’s going to be a hot zone for sure!

The Loot Lake is another good one to find, but will also be heavily populated. I’d recommend starting from Flush Factory and working inwards, Tomato Town is also where you need to head for the other challenge concerning the Treasure Map, so dropping in there for the first point of contact would not bad idea either!

There have been reports of one spotted at Haunted Hills, but we haven’t seen it for ourselves yet! If you’ve found anymore that aren’t listed in the image above, feel free to drop us a tip in the comment section so we can make sure to add it to this list!

Now to Tackle the Rest!

The rest of the challenges are pretty easy, and some you can even kill two enemy players with one stone. Head to Snobby Shores to take out an enemy with a Stink Bomb, Grenade, or Clinger while also looting those chests that are literally everywhere in order to check two of the seven challenges off the list. From there, head on over to Retail Row to take out another person using an SMG, that’s two more!

What’s left is the Supply Llamas which – is a little trickier. The only reason this one might take a bit is that they aren’t as plentiful as the chests, so might require some searching. Luckily, you can save this one for last to give yourself plenty of time to loot one in order to collect that coveted Battle Star!

