Fortnite Season 5 Week 2 Challenges

Every week, Epic Games provides Fortnite players with new quests to complete in order to earn more XP and rank up those tiers. The goal? Earn those Battle Stars, unlock sweet, sweet loot. With Season 5 in full swing, the team is doing things a bit differently this go around. Before, only Battle Pass members could partake in the challenges. Now they are spreading the wealth a bit with both Battle Pass and Free Challenges. Ready for Week 2? Let’s begin!

Free Challenges

Deal damage with Assault Rifles to opponents (1,000)

Search 7 ammo boxes in a single match (7)

Eliminate opponents in Paradise Palms (3)

Battle Pass Challenges

Score a basket on different hoops (5)

Search chests in Loot Lake (7)

Search between an oasis, rock archway, and dinosaurs (1)

Sniper Rifle eliminations (2)

That’s it! For Battle Pass users, it’s pretty easy to knock out a few of these challenges all at once. Drop into Paradise palms and use an Assault Rifle or Sniper to take out players, and that’s a few quests in one go! Play smarter, not harder.

The challenges do require a Battle Pass membership, which is required to participate, here’s what you need to do:

100 tiers, 100 rewards. The more you play, the more you unlock. Level up faster and do it on your own schedule. Weekly Challenges give you the flexibility to make progress whenever you can play. Available for 950 V-Bucks.

There’s also the Battle Bundle that includes access to the Battle Pass and instantly unlocks your next 25 tiers, all at a 40% discount.

Play to level up your Battle Pass, unlocking up to 100 rewards worth over 22,000 V-Bucks (typically takes 75 to 150 hours of play). That’s 30 more items than last season!

Want it all faster? You can buy up to 100 tiers, each for 150 V-Bucks!

Launch Fortnite

Select Battle Royale

Navigate to the Battle Pass Tab

Purchase either the Battle Pass or the Battle Bundle

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here! Don’t forget to also tune it into our Fortnite Community Hub right here to stay in the know!