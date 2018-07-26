Fortnite Season 5 Week 3 Challenges

Epic Games hosts weekly challenges for Fortnite players to enjoy with new quests to complete in an effort to crank up that XP and climb those tiers. The goal for these challenges is to earn those Battle Stars, unlock that sweet, sweet loot, and show off those incredible in-game skills. With Season 5 in full swing, the team is doing things a bit differently this go around. Before, only Battle Pass members could partake in the challenges. Now they are spreading the wealth a bit with both Battle Pass and Free Challenges. Ready for Week 3? Let’s begin!

Free Challenges

Deal damage to opponents in a single match (500)

Use a Launchpad (1)

Follow the treasure map found in Flush Factory (1) (HARD)

Battle Pass Challenges

Search Chests in Fatal Fields (7)

Shoot a Clay Pigeon at different locations (5)

Eliminate opponents in Haunted Hills (5)

Explosive weapon eliminations (3) (HARD)

That’s it! For Battle Pass users, it’s pretty easy to knock out a few of these challenges all at once. Play smarter, not harder.

Some of these challenges do require a Battle Pass membership, which is required to participate, here’s what you need to do:

100 tiers, 100 rewards. The more you play, the more you unlock. Level up faster and do it on your own schedule. Weekly Challenges give you the flexibility to make progress whenever you can play. Available for 950 V-Bucks.

There’s also the Battle Bundle that includes access to the Battle Pass and instantly unlocks your next 25 tiers, all at a 40% discount.

Play to level up your Battle Pass, unlocking up to 100 rewards worth over 22,000 V-Bucks (typically takes 75 to 150 hours of play). That’s 30 more items than last season!

Want it all faster? You can buy up to 100 tiers, each for 150 V-Bucks!

Launch Fortnite

Select Battle Royale

Navigate to the Battle Pass Tab

Purchase either the Battle Pass or the Battle Bundle

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here!