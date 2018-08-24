Fortnite Season 5 Week 7 Challenges

A new week has begun, Fortnite players, which means a new chance to show off those skills and discover a few Battle Stars. That is, if you can ignore all of the weird things happening on the map lately long enough to do so!

For those that may be new to the world of Battle Royale, these weekly challenges are a set of quests that Epic Games has given to participants looking for a different way to level up and climb up those tier ranks. The goal essentially is to get all of the Battle Stars so that players can unlock progressive loot to show off to others. Get that sweet, sweet gear and show everybody else who is boss.

Season 5 continues to bring exciting new Limited Time Modes and other surprises, and now Week 7’s challenges are added to that to-do list.

It is important to note that the team is doing things a bit differently this go around. Before, only Battle Pass members could partake in the challenges. Now they are spreading the wealth a bit with both Battle Pass and Free Challenges. Ready for what Week 7 has to offer? Let’s get started:

Free Challenges:

Visit different Named Locations in a single match

Search Supply Drops

SMG Eliminations

Battle Pass Challenges:

Deal damage to opponents structures with Remote Explosives

Stage 1: Search a chest in Pleasant Park (Stage 1 of 5)

Follow the Treasure Map found in Dusty Divot

Eliminate Opponents in Lazy Links

A lot of this week’s challenges are more straight forward than previous weeks, and several players can knock out in one fell sweep. For example, if a player drops down in Lazy Links, drops a remote explosive on any player walls, stairs, etc – and uses the SMG for all kills – that’s three ‘to-do’s’ checked off right there! Supply Drops are also pretty straight forward as well.

