‘Fortnite’ Season 6 Adds Custom Controller Bindings

Fortnite season 6 is now live and not only do we have some creep-tastic new locations to discover and the addition of adorable furry companions, but we’ve also gotten a few ways the mechanics of the game have gotten better as well.

The team over at Epic Games have made a few tweaks to how the online experience works, including custom controller bindings and input-based matchmaking on consoles. According to their most recent blog update:

Custom Controller Bindings Choosing your configuration has changed to a selector on the left side of the menu. After selecting Custom, the right side of the menu becomes buttons that are selectable. When a button is clicked, it opens a list of actions that can be assigned to that button. Mode selection (Combat, Build) has changed to selectable by triggers. When in either Combat or Build mode, the actions for that mode and the actions that span between modes will appear in the “actions list” to select from.

Console – Input-Based Matchmaking Players using a keyboard and mouse on PS4 will now be put into the PC matchmaking pool. Start matchmaking with your preferred input device. You will be queued with the input type you press the “Play” or “Ready” button with. If you start matchmaking with a keyboard and mouse, then you’ll be queued in the PC matchmaking pool. However, you’ll be able to switch to a controller mid-match if you’d like. If you start matchmaking with a controller, then you’ll remain in your platforms normal queue. However, you’ll be unable to switch to a keyboard and mouse mid-match. PC players are unaffected by this change. If you use a controller on PC then you’ll remain in the PC matchmaking queue.



The bindings will make the Fortnite experience more tailored to individual playstyles, making it easier for those to customize the mechanics to whatever feels comfortable.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android players.

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”