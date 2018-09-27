‘Fortnite’: How To Solve “Dance Under Different Streetlight Spotlights” Challenge

It’s time to get started on those Week 1 challenges now that season 6 is live, Fortnite players and in order to help you get through this week’s tasks efficiently and upping those chances of survival we’ve put together a small guide for how to tackle the trickier tasks. After all, just because you’re searching for those Battle Stars doesn’t mean other players aren’t still looking to take you out!

One of this week’s challenges urges players to “Dance under streetlight spotlights” so to make it a little easier without the risk of getting taken out by another player, we put together a small guide to get you where you need to be.

We’ve marked on the map all of the locations where the spotlights were found, making it easier for players to drop in where they need to go and skirt the Storm accordingly:

It is important to note that the team is doing things a bit differently this go around. Before, only Battle Pass members could partake in the challenges. Now, they are spreading the wealth a bit with both Battle Pass and Free Challenges. Ready for what Week 1 has to offer? Let’s get started:

Free Challenges:

Pickup a Legendary Item in different matches – 0/3

Regain Healthy from a Cozy Campfire – 0/150

Stage 1: Search Chests – 0/3

Battle Pass Challenges:

Apply Shields – 0/500

Stage 1: Land at Junk Junction – 0/1

Dance under different Streetlight Spotlights – 0/7

Eliminate opponents in different Named Locations – 0/5

Some of these are pretty self explanatory, such as dropping into Junk Junction and then search a chest. Find a Legendary item and apply Shields, and you’ve just knocked out several challenges in one fell swoop.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android players. Are you ready for a new week of challenges? Sound off with all of your thoughts regarding Fortnite and the Battle Pass challenges in the comment section below!

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”