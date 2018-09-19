‘Fortnite’ Season 6 Theory Suggests Mirror Universe

Fortnite’s Season 5 has been a wild ride thus far with portals and rifts tearing the map asunder. With the latest season having wrought changes that even impacted the real world, players can’t help but to wonder what Season 6 will bring. According to one popular theory, it’s a mirror universe.

With certain parts of the map having disappeared from the rifts only to reappear in a slightly different forms, some are speculating that there is a parrellal universe that is about to come crashing down into the map. And don’t even get us started on that damn cube that keeps making its way throughout the game, dropping random runes in its wake.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This mysterious cube has been dubbed “Kevin” by adoring Reddit fans and “Kevin” has been quite the busy oddity. Having made its way to several locations and spawning gravity domes around it, this cube also protects itself by playing the aggressor when players get too close.

The mirror theory really takes full affect when one Redditor pointed towards a recent loading screen that shows off what seems to be a sinister counterpart to the Brite Bomber skin:

Should the mirror theory prove true, this could mean the entire map is subject to change – rocked by a darker version of the universe we know and love today. Since one of the leaked items from this week’s patch shows off a Ghost Portal, that mirror theory continues to grow in its likelihood.

Another theory floating around is that Loot Lake will suddenly become Loot Lava with the new season, driven by the fact that Loot Lake is loosely shaped like a volcano and that exact word has been datamined from the game’s files in the past.

As mentioned earlier, the change has already begun. Tomato Town has been transformed into a almost cult-like Tomato Temple – which could bring in a more sinister vibe as seen with the Brite Bomber reflection.

Will everything be darker, or will the entire map be thrust into unpredictable chaos? Right now, only time will tell. These are all amazingly sound theories but at the end of the day – they are just that: theories.

We don’t know when the exact launch date for when Season 6 will arrive, but we do know it will be happening this month. What are you hoping to see from Season 6? Favourite memories from season 5? Sound off with your Fortnite related thoughts in the comment section below!