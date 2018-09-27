‘Fortnite’ Season 6 Week 1 Challenges

Every week there is a new set of challenges for Fortnite players and with Season 6 just kicking off, week 1’s challenges have arrived It’s time to get back into the battleground for a chance to show off to those other players your skills and uncover new Battle Stars!

For those that may be new to the world of Battle Royale, these weekly challenges are a set of quests that Epic Games has given to participants looking for a different way to level up and climb up those tier ranks. The goal essentially is to get all of the Battle Stars so that players can unlock progressive loot to show off to others. Get that sweet, sweet gear and show everybody else who is boss.

It is important to note that the team is doing things a bit differently this go around. Before, only Battle Pass members could partake in the challenges. Now, they are spreading the wealth a bit with both Battle Pass and Free Challenges. Ready for what Week 1 has to offer? Let’s get started:

Free Challenges:

Pickup a Legendary Item in different matches – 0/3

Regain Healthy from a Cozy Campfire – 0/150

Stage 1: Search Chests – 0/3

Battle Pass Challenges:

Apply Shields – 0/500

Stage 1: Land at Junk Junction – 0/1

Dance under different Streetlight Spotlights – 0/7

Eliminate opponents in different Named Locations – 0/5

Some of these are pretty self explanatory, such as dropping into Junk Junction and then search a chest. Find a Legendary item and apply Shields, and you’ve just knocked out several challenges in one fell swoop.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android players. Are you ready for a new week of challenges? Sound off with all of your thoughts regarding Fortnite and the Battle Pass challenges in the comment section below!

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”