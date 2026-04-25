Steam Giviving Away 3 PC Games for Free for Very Limited Time

Steam is giving away three PC games for free for a very limited time. Two of these Steam games are free until April 27, but one of these PC games is only free until April 26. Not only will PC users find the window of opportunity small, but they will find Steam Deck support all over the place, with one game listed as Steam Deck Verified, the other simply listed as “Playable,” and then the third is listed as “Unknown.” The good news is that Steam Deck users don’t have to lose anything but some storage space to find out.

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It’s important to note that all three Steam games are free to download and keep if claimed in time. In other words, these are not free trials. Meanwhile, these downloads are also for the full games, which is to say, these are not demos. Of course, they aren’t the latest and greatest Steam games, but any game that fits this billing is locked behind a purchase.

Nocturnal

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Nocturnal is an action-platformer released by developer Sunnyside Games and publisher Dear Villagers back in 2023. In the PC game, which has an 81 on Metacritic, you play as a soldier of the Enduring Flame by the name of Ardeshir, who has returned to his homeland after many years away, only to find it has fallen into chaos and in need of liberation.

On Steam, the free PC game — which is only free until April 26 — has 425 user reviews, with a 90% approval rating. This gives it a “Very Positive” rating. Of the three free PC games, this is also the one that is Steam Deck Verified.

8AM

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8AM is a casual game from developer David Gallardo and publisher HeadArrow that was released in 2024. In it, you are watching a family through home cameras, except you’re the one trapped.

To date, the free Steam game — which is free until April 27 — has 106 user reviews, with an 82% approval rating. This means, like the game above, it has a “Very Positive” rating.

Burning Skies Arcade

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Burning Skies Arcade is different from the other two games in that it is always free, but it’s being delisted on April 27, so the chance to grab it for free is about to disappear. As for the game, it was released in 2024, and it’s a retro shoot ’em up where you must take to the skies to free your besieged city.

Since its release, the free PC game has attracted 86 user reviews, with a 77% approval rating across these reviews, which nets it a “Mostly Positive” rating.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.